Over 100 pounds of cocaine found during a traffic stop on a semi in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Over 100 pounds of cocaine were discovered during a traffic stop on a tractor-trailer in Barstow, officials said.

It happened on Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 11:57 P.M., when Officer Irwin Islas with the Barstow Police Department conducted the enforcement stop for a vehicle code violation in the area of Interstate 15 and Lenwood Road.

Officials said that while Officer Islas was conducting the traffic stop, Officer Austin Jaramillo arrived and deployed his K9 partner Bailey, to search for the presence of illegal narcotics.

“As K9 Bailey searched, he alerted on the trailer area. Officers searched and located 50 individually packaged kilograms (approximately 110 pounds) of cocaine,” stated a news release.

The co-drivers, 52-year-old Mihajlovic Sasa, and 26-year-old Sean Sawram, both residents of Ontario, Canada were arrested and booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail for H&S 11351-Possession of Cocaine for Sales and H&S 11352-Transportation of Cocaine for Sales.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident may contact Officer Austin Jaramillo at (760) 256-2211 or at ajaramillo@barstowca.org.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may also provide information regarding this case by calling the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27469).

(photo courtesy of Barstow Police Department)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.