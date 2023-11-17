Over 100 Catalytic Converters and 6 stolen vehicles recovered from a ‘chop shop’ in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities recovered six stolen vehicles and over 100 Catalytic Converters from a home in Victorville where two people were arrested.

On, Monday, November 13, 2023, San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force (SANCATT) investigators conducted an investigation regarding possession of a stolen vehicle at a Victorville residence.

Investigators served a search warrant at the residence and recovered six stolen vehicles and over 100 suspected stolen catalytic converters.

Jonathan De Jesus, 28, and Melissa Flores Reyes, 28, were arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center for possession of stolen vehicles and own/etc. a chop shop.

The San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force (SANCATT) devotes its attention and efforts to combating organized vehicle theft, auto theft rings and chop shop operations that dispose of vehicle parts. The Task Force also routinely conducts inspections of vehicle-related businesses for any auto theft violations. The Task Force is a countywide multi-jurisdictional task force involving city police agencies, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, San Bernardino Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Department of Motor Vehicles, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact SANCATT at (909) 388-4898 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

