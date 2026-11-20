Oro Grande Man, 52, Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop And Crashing In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Oro Grande man was arrested Wednesday night after authorities said he drove away from a traffic stop and crashed into another vehicle in Victorville.

The incident began at about 7:27 p.m. on November 18, 2026, when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near Del Rey Drive and Victor Street.

According to a written statement, the driver, identified as Anthony Ray Lopez, 52, initially pulled over but accelerated away as the deputy approached.

Authorities said Lopez drove south in the northbound lanes of Desert Knoll Drive, forcing other motorists to swerve to avoid his vehicle. He ran a stop sign at Lorene Drive and collided with a white Chrysler 300 while attempting to turn west onto Lorene Drive.

The woman driving the Chrysler sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport.

According to booking records, Lopez was booked on suspicion of evading a peace officer resulting in injury (Vehicle Code § 2800.3(a)), evading with disregard for safety (Vehicle Code § 2800.2(a)), driving the wrong way while evading a peace officer (Vehicle Code § 2800.4), and obstructing a public officer (Penal Code § 148(a)(1)).

Bail was listed at $100,000 for the three evading allegations and $10,000 for the obstruction allegation. The supervision hold was listed as no bail.

Booking records list a court appearance at Victorville Superior Court on Friday, November 20, and a separate November 30 date related to the supervision hold.

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