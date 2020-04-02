Original Roadhouse Grill launches $500 Gift Card Contest to help local businesses

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Original Roadhouse Grill is launching a $500 gift card contest to help promote local businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

5 Locations in California and 4 in Oregon will be participating in the promotion, including the Original Roadhouse Grill in Victorville at 11940 Amargosa Rd.

To enter the contest, the participant must buy a gift card for any amount for any business in Victorville. Then post a picture of the receipt on the company’s specified Facebook Contest post, which is here… (LINK.)

One Lucky Winner from EACH Roadhouse location will be announced on April 15th, 2020 on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“As a smaller Family Restaurant, the Original Roadhouse Grill understands the importance of support from our communities and we want to help other local businesses and the guests that have supported us during this crazy time,” Marketing Coordinator of the Original Roadhouse Grill Kimberly Henry told VVNG.

Original Roadhouse Grill is located at 11940 Amargosa Road in

Victorville, California 92392. Their phone number is (760) 949-2308. Like them on Facebook.

**At this time the restaurant is serving from their “Grill To Go” menu. Please check out the link for the limited menu items that are available. From now until April 5th you can also take 25% off the entire order (excluding alcohol.) Delivery is available on Grubhub and Doordash.

