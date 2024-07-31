Operation SMASH & Grab Yields 37 Arrests and Recovers Over $16,000 in Stolen Goods

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between July 12 and July 25, 2024, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department conducted a retail theft operation in collaboration with several local and national agencies.

These agencies included the Gangs/Narcotics Division, Rancho Cucamonga Station, San Bernardino County Probation Department, Homeland Security Investigations, California Highway Patrol, and the San Bernardino Police Department.

The operation resulted in 15 felony arrests and 22 misdemeanor arrests, with investigators recovering $16,799 in stolen property.

Authorities initiated the operation in response to a series of thefts at retail stores, which often involved organized groups. These groups were noted for committing robberies, burglaries, and acts of vandalism in the area.

Operation SMASH & Grab aimed to address these issues in shopping districts across Rancho Cucamonga, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Victorville, and Chino Hills. Investigators used a combination of conventional and unconventional investigative methods to tackle the problem.

To support these efforts, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized additional funding for county-wide crime suppression. This funding is intended to provide the Sheriff’s Department with the resources needed to enhance law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues in the community.

