Operation Smash & Grab Nets 27 Arrests Across San Bernardino County in the Past 2 Weeks

San Bernardino County, Calif. (VVNG.com)— Between June 14 and June 27, 2024, a coordinated retail theft operation led by multiple law enforcement agencies resulted in 27 arrests.

The joint effort included the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, Rancho Cucamonga Station, San Bernardino County Probation Department, Homeland Security Investigations, California Highway Patrol, and the San Bernardino Police Department.

The operation led to seven felony and 20 misdemeanor arrests, recovering $9,573 worth of stolen property.

The initiative, named Operation SMASH & Grab, focused on retail theft activities that have been a growing concern in the area. These thefts often involve organized groups engaged in robberies, burglaries, and other illegal activities, creating an unsafe shopping environment.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies were particularly alarmed by the increase in thefts at retail stores involving organized crews. These groups employ intimidation tactics that disrupt the sense of safety and security for residents.

Operation SMASH & Grab targeted retail districts in Rancho Cucamonga, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Victorville, and Chino Hills. Investigators used both conventional and unconventional methods to identify and apprehend individuals involved in these theft activities.

Funding for this operation was authorized by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, aimed at enhancing county-wide crime suppression efforts. The additional funds were allocated to the Sheriff’s Department to provide increased law enforcement services, focusing on quality-of-life issues affecting communities throughout the county.





