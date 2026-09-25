Operation Consequences: 41 Arrested, 23 Firearms Seized During Sept. 14-20 Crime Suppression Effort

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A weeklong Operation Consequences crime suppression effort across seven San Bernardino County cities resulted in 41 arrests, 24 search warrants and the seizure of 23 firearms.

The enforcement took place from Sept. 14 through Sept. 20, 2026, in Fontana, San Bernardino, Barstow, Victorville, Adelanto, Colton and Rialto. The week also included a focused operation in Victorville and surrounding communities on Sept. 18.

During the seven-day period, investigators served 24 search warrants and contacted gang members and people prohibited from possessing firearms.

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Authorities made 26 felony arrests and 15 misdemeanor arrests, for a total of 41 arrests. Investigators also seized 23 firearms, including one ghost gun.

The operation involved investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, San Bernardino County Probation, California Highway Patrol, Department of Homeland Security Investigations and San Bernardino Police Department.

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Personnel from the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division and multiple patrol stations also participated, along with the Upland, Rialto, Montclair and Barstow police departments and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Division of Adult Parole Operations.

Additionally, the San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums Street Enforcement Team, known as SMASH SET, conducted proactive patrols in the San Bernardino area and surrounding jurisdictions.

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According to the Sheriff’s Department, Proposition 36 applied to two of the arrests made during the week. California voters passed Proposition 36, titled the “Homelessness, Drug Addiction and Theft Reduction Act,” on Nov. 5, 2024, and the measure took effect Dec. 18, 2024.

According to the Sheriff’s Department’s statement, Proposition 36 includes new Penal and Health and Safety Code provisions that deputies can apply during arrests when appropriate. The department said the charges can carry enhanced sentencing and prevent some offenders from being cite-released before their court appearances.

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The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funding for countywide crime suppression efforts. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the funding allows for increased law enforcement services addressing quality-of-life issues affecting communities throughout the county.

Operation Consequences focuses on targeted crime suppression operations and parole and probation checks in the High Desert and areas under the Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino.

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The ongoing operation includes personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division and patrol stations, along with the California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

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According to the Sheriff’s Department, Operation Consequences will continue over the next several months in an effort to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest people illegally possessing, manufacturing and trafficking firearms.

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