Operation Consequences: 13 Firearms Seized, 5 Felony Arrests Sept. 7-13

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities seized 13 firearms and made five felony arrests during a weeklong series of targeted crime suppression operations across San Bernardino County, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The enforcement activity took place from Sept. 7 through Sept. 13, 2026, and included operations in Colton, Adelanto, Victorville, Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino, Rialto and Barstow.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Department’s Gangs/Narcotics Division worked alongside deputies from patrol stations and personnel from partnering agencies to serve eight search warrants and contact suspects throughout the county.

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The San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums (SMASH) Street Enforcement Team also conducted proactive patrols in San Bernardino and surrounding areas.

During the one-week operation, investigators contacted gang members and people prohibited from possessing firearms. Authorities said 13 firearms were seized and five felony arrests were made.

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The enforcement was conducted as part of Operation Consequences, a county-funded crime suppression effort.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funding for countywide crime suppression to provide additional resources to the Sheriff’s Department for increased law enforcement services addressing quality-of-life issues in local communities.

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Operation Consequences focuses on targeted crime suppression in the High Desert and areas under the Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino.

The operation includes personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division and patrol stations, along with the California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino Police Department, San Bernardino County Probation and Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

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According to the Sheriff’s Department, Operation Consequences will continue over the next several months with the goal of curbing violent crime, disrupting and dismantling targeted criminal street gangs, and locating and arresting people illegally possessing, manufacturing and trafficking firearms.

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

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