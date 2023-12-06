Opening Date Set For Victorville’s First Sprouts Farmers Market

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Mark your calendars! The long-awaited opening day of the very first Sprouts Farmers Market in Victorville has been officially confirmed.

Sprouts representatives have announced that the doors of the new Victorville location will swing open on March 15, 2024.

The front of the building will have the brand’s recognizable design. (Hugo C. Valdez VVNG)

This retailer had previously expressed their intentions of establishing a presence in Victorville when they applied for a type 20 Off-Sale Beer & Wine Liquor license.

With this license, the store will be able to offer an assortment of beer and wine for off-premises consumption. Earlier this year, a notice showcasing the license application was prominently displayed on the glass door of the once-vacant Toys “R” Us building, which Sprouts will now call home.

Conveniently located at 12450 Amargosa Road near PetSmart, the building’s transformation into a Sprouts Farmers Market will bring fresh vitality back to the area.

In 2018, the Toys “R” Us store, which had been a beloved symbol for the community, unfortunately had to close its doors due to financial difficulties.

All that remains of this iconic location now is a forgotten shopping-cart return area and a weathered sign, which will soon fade away completely.

However, there is hope on the horizon. The imminent arrival of Sprouts Farmers Market promises to bring new vitality to this area, breathing fresh life into the surroundings.

This past summer, Sprouts made an exciting announcement regarding their expansion plans. They revealed their intentions to open a second location in the Victor Valley once this first one is complete. The second store will be situated in the Town of Apple Valley, according to a prior article.

Circle the date on your calendar and be sure to be one of the first to experience the wide range of fresh produce, organic offerings, and quality products that await you at the new Sprouts location in Victorville.

Stay tuned for further updates and exciting developments leading up to the grand opening.

