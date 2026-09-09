ONT Field Earns National Ballpark Of The Year Honor During Debut Season

ONTARIO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — ONT Field, home of the Ontario Tower Buzzers, has been named BaseballParks.com’s 2026 Ballpark of the Year as the new venue continues its debut season with strong attendance and an estimated $14.1 million economic impact, according to a written statement from Greater Ontario California.

The ballpark was selected by a committee of venue experts based on its operational execution, fan experience and aviation-themed design, according to the statement.

ONT Field is home to the Ontario Tower Buzzers, the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. During its debut season, the ballpark has averaged 4,164 fans per home game, ranking No. 1 in Single-A and No. 13 across Minor League Baseball, according to Greater Ontario California.

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The organization also said the venue leads its league in merchandise and food and beverage sales.

“ONT Field being named Ballpark of the Year is a defining milestone for Greater Ontario,” GOCAL President and CEO Michael Krouse said in the written statement. “The venue is not only driving significant regional economic gains and boosting tourism, but it is also directly enriching the quality of life for our local residents. It serves as a shining example of how local initiatives continue to deliver immense value to our community and propel Greater Ontario’s economic and cultural momentum forward.”

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ONT Field was designed through a partnership involving global design firm Populous, the City of Ontario, Diamond Baseball Holdings and the Ontario Tower Buzzers.

The aviation-themed ballpark includes a center-field baggage-claim food hall and a runway-inspired left-field concourse, along with family-oriented amenities.

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“We are deeply honored to receive this national recognition and to see our community embrace ONT Field in such an extraordinary way,” ONT Field General Manager and GOCAL Chief Operating Officer Ray Roa said. “Leading Single-A in attendance and setting league-wide records in merchandise and F&B sales during our debut season is a direct reflection of our fans’ passion and the dedication of our entire team. ONT Field was designed to provide a world-class, authentically local experience every single game and we are proud to serve as a hub of pride and excitement for the entire region.”

Greater Ontario California said the ballpark is also contributing to local economic development by attracting visitors, generating tourism spending and supporting Ontario’s growing entertainment district.

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The organization estimates ONT Field has generated $14.1 million in economic impact.

More information about Greater Ontario California is available through GO-CAL.org. Information about the Ontario Tower Buzzers, including tickets, schedules and events, is available through the team’s Minor League Baseball website.

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