One person was killed in crash on Bear Valley Road and Locust Avenue in Hesperia Monday
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed and another person was critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon.
At approximately, 1:43 P.M., November 14, 2022, San Bernardino County Fire, Hesperia Police Department, and AMR responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Locust Avenue.
Upon arrival, firefighters located two vehicles blocking the roadway; a gold Buick LeSabre with major passenger-side damage, and a silver SUV with major front-end damage.
Emergency personnel requested additional support to help extricate a female passenger of the gold sedan. Despite rescue efforts, the female occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the gold sedan was transported by ground ambulance to Desert Valley Hospital to be further airlifted to a trauma center, according to scanner traffic.
The driver of the SUV was not injured.
According to a witness at the scene, the driver of the SUV was traveling eastbound on Bear Valley Road when the Buick made a turn against the red light, resulting in the T-Bone traffic collision.
“The elderly male driver of the gold car turned against a red light, and the driver of the SUV was not able to avoid the crash,” the witness told VVNG.
Eastbound lanes of Bear Valley Road were closed for an investigation at Cottonwood Avenue.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
