One person seriously injured after rear-end crash Thursday morning in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An early Thursday morning crash in Victorville left one driver suffering from life-threatening injuries.

It happened at about 4:10 am, on July 28, 2022, at the intersection of Hook Blvd and Amargosa Road.

The crash involved a white 2017 GMC Arcadia SUV and a silver Kia Forte. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that one driver rear-ended another.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Blake said deputies started chest compressions on one of the drivers and the other sustained cuts to the head.

According to Blake the hospital was still working on the male and getting him transported to a trauma center. She had no other update on his condition and said a deputy would be following up at the hospital.

The investigation prompted authorities to shut down the intersection and divert traffic for a couple of hours. The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Victorville Police Department and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.