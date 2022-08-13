One person killed in Thursday night crash on US Highway 395 in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A two-vehicle traffic collision on U.S. Highway 395 left one person dead Thursday night in Victorville.

It happened at about 11:04 pm, on August 11, 2022, at the intersection of 395 and La Mesa Road. According to witnesses, the crash involved a red Hyundai and a blue Infiniti.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG that vehicle 1 was traveling west on La Mesa Road while vehicle 2 was traveling north on Hwy 395. Vehicle 2 broadsided vehicle 1 and the driver of vehicle 1 was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and an occupant in vehicle 2 were transported to a hospital.

(Photo courtesy of Hunter Villagomez)

The spokeswoman said that based on the information in the call she was unable to determine the type of vehicles that were involved.

A hard road closure of Highway 395 was set in place between Luna Road and Bear Valley Road until at least 4:00 am, while the Major Accident Investigation Team processed the scene and the vehicles were towed away.

Additional information including the identity of the deceased will be updated as it becomes available.

