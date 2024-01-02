person killed in rollover crash on new years day in apple valley
(photo: Henry Lopez)

One person killed in New Year’s Day crash in Apple Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJanuary 1, 2024 | 9:15 pm

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Apple Valley that claimed the life of one person approximately thirty minutes into the new year.

It happened at 12:33 am, on Monday, January 1, 2024, on State Route 18, where the roadway curves near Johnson Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a pick up truck entered the property and crashed into the building.

person killed in rollover crash on new years day in apple valley
(photo by Henry Lopez)

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to the incident and pronounced one person deceased at the scene. Firefighters were requested to return at about 4:00 pm and assist with extricating the occupant from the vehicle.

Per the CHP logs, the majority of the existing damage to the apartment was from an older traffic collision and a fence was the only thing damaged in this crash.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is handling the investigation and additional information will be updated as it’s made available.

(google maps taken May 2023 shows the existing damage from the previous accident)


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJanuary 1, 2024 | 9:15 pm
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

Victor Valley News Group

Have a news tip or story idea? Email News@vvng.com

Related Articles

person shot friday night in hesperia

Man shot during an altercation Friday night on Catalpa Street in Hesperia

December 30, 2023
Man shot inside the Park View Apartments on Pebble Beach Dr in Victorville

Man shot inside the Park View Apartments on Pebble Beach Dr in Victorville

December 30, 2023

Victorville man attempting to fight customers at a Jack in the Box was arrested after a pursuit

December 30, 2023

Man Robbed of Wallet in Victorville Alleyway

December 28, 2023
© Copyright www.VVNG.com 2024, All Rights Reserved. | CONTACT US | Legal: Privacy Policy | User Agreement
Back to top button