One person killed in New Year’s Day crash in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Apple Valley that claimed the life of one person approximately thirty minutes into the new year.

It happened at 12:33 am, on Monday, January 1, 2024, on State Route 18, where the roadway curves near Johnson Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a pick up truck entered the property and crashed into the building. (photo by Henry Lopez)

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to the incident and pronounced one person deceased at the scene. Firefighters were requested to return at about 4:00 pm and assist with extricating the occupant from the vehicle.

Per the CHP logs, the majority of the existing damage to the apartment was from an older traffic collision and a fence was the only thing damaged in this crash.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is handling the investigation and additional information will be updated as it’s made available.