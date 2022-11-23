One person killed in crash on Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Victorville.

The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported just before 4 p.m., November 22, 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road near the River Ranch Mobile Home Park located at 15819 Stoddard wells road, just north of D Street, and involved a white sedan with major damage.

EMTs with American Medical Response arrived onscene and confirmed one person was killed.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The vehicle was located on its side pinned against a Southern California Edison utility pole. SCE was requested to respond to assist with the hazard and perform an emergency repair.

The Victorville Police Department assisted with the closure of Stoddard Wells Road at D Street, just south of the River Ranch MHP. The street is expected to remain closed for several hours to allow for a thorough investigation.

The Victorville Fire Department also assisted and requested HAZMAT for fuel that was leaking from the vehicle.

The driver’s identity will be released after the Next-of-Kin has been notified.

