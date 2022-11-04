One person killed after T-bone collision on Amargosa Road in Victorville 

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) One person was confirmed dead in a Friday morning T-bone traffic collision.

It happened just after 5:00 a.m., on November 4, 2022, on Amargosa Road and Mesa Street, and involved a black 2007 Toyota Corolla and a maroon sedan.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

Firefighters with the Victorville Fire Department, along with AMR and the Victorville Police Department responded to the scene of the collision.

Upon arrival, First Responders located the Toyota on its side, with extensive driver-side damage. The impact of the collision caused the Toyota to turn on its side, trapping the occupants inside, according to scanner traffic.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

Three ambulances were initially requested, however, a short time after the request, one was canceled after an occupant of the black Toyota was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said the reporting party indicated there were two vehicles involved but that is still under investigation.

Amargosa Road was closed in both directions for over five hours as authorities investigated the collision. The victim’s name has not been released.

