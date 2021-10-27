All News
One person injured in a multi vehicle crash during a brown out in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A multi-vehicle crash in Victorville was possibly caused by a dust storm that created brown out conditions for motorists.
It happened at about 11:38 am, on Monday, October 25th along Mojave Drive in between Onyx and Topaz Roads.
Sheriff’s officials said a two-vehicle crash had occurred and one of the vehicles had pulled to the shoulder and was slammed from behind by another vehicle. Two-three other vehicles driving thru the area were also involved and sustained minor damages.
One person sustained moderate injuries and Victorville City Firefighters wanted to fly the patient to a trauma center but the helicopters had to decline the flight due to weather.
At times the gusty winds picked up a lot of dirt causing brown out conditions. According to the National Weather Service, 47 mph winds were reported at the Victorville Airport at 9:45 am.
Deputies from the Victorville Police Department temporarily blocked traffic in both directions while the two damaged vehicles were towed away.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Apple Valley teen killed in hit and run crash identified; Gofundme launched
-
All News7 days ago
Suspect leaves 14-year-old dead after hit and run in Apple Valley
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
4 arrested in connection with attempted murder and carjacking in Adelanto
-
All News6 days ago
Driver critically injured after head-on crash with a semi on US 395 in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Over 40,000 marijuana plants seized during week 8 of Operation Hammer Strike
-
All News4 days ago
Woman from Alaska killed in Lucerne Valley crash
-
All News4 days ago
Victorville police arrest 27-year-old accused of aggravated battery
-
All News2 days ago
Husband and wife killed in Lucerne Valley rollover crash identified