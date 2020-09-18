All News
One person critical after multi-car crash in Victorville on Hook Blvd
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person is in critical condition following a five-vehicle crash Friday.
The crash was reported at 11:57 a.m. on September 18, 2020, at the intersection of Hook Boulevard and El Evado Road and involved a silver 2005 Honda Civic, a white 2018 GMC Sierra owned by the City of Victorville, a black 2020 Chevy Colorado, a silver 2014 Chevy Malibu, and a silver 2017 Ford Escape.
The Victorville Fire Department arrived on scene with Deputies from the Victorville Police Department and requested three ground AMR ambulances to respond.
One person was freed from the crash with extrication tools and then rushed to Victor Valley Hospital where an airship was requested to transport the person to a trauma center.
The intersection was closed and traffic was diverted as the police department investigated the crash.
