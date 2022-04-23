One person airlifted from crash on Palmdale Road in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A helicopter landed on Palmdale Road to airlift a person injured in a traffic collision on Friday night.

It happened at about 8:38 pm, on April 22, 2022, just east of Buttonwood Street in the community of Phelan.

San Bernardino County Firefighters reported they had a total of four vehicles involved in the accident. Firefighters requested a helicopter to land at the scene and airlift one person that was critically injured. Two other people sustained minor injuries and were transported by ground ambulances.

A Mercy Air helicopter landed in the roadway at the scene and airlifted the patient to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a white Nissan Altima and a white Kia Optima sustained major damage. A gray Toyota Camry involved also sustained front-end damage.

The roadway was shut down in both directions while the helicopter landed in the roadway and while the scene was cleared up. Per the logs, both lanes were reopened by 9:56 pm.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville CHP station.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

