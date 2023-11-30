One person airlifted after t-bone crash on Bear Valley Rd and Mall Blvd in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted and two others were transported by ambulances after a t-bone crash Wednesday afternoon in Victorville.

It happened at about 3:07 pm, on November 29, 2023, at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Mall Blvd.

The collision involved a dark blue Ford Expedition with major front-end damage and a light blue 4-door sedan with extensive damage on the passenger side.

Victorville City Fire responded to the crash and requested an airship and two ambulances. The critically injured patient was transported via ambulance to the landing zone at Desert Valley Hospital.

A Mercy 2 helicopter accepted the flight and the patient was subsequently airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

Westbound traffic on Bear Valley Road was closed and traffic was detoured into the Lowe’s shopping center.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

