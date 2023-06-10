One person airlifted after T-Bone crash on Amargosa and Tawney Ridge Lane in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted to a trauma center after a T-bone crash at the intersection of Amargosa Road and Tawney Ridge Lane.

It happened at about 11:56 am, on June 9, 2023, and involved a silver 2006 Audi A4 with major damage to the driver-side door and a gray 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS with significant front-end damage.

Victorville City Fire responded to the incident and located one person trapped and requiring extrication. A Mercy Air helicopter landed at the scene and subsequently airlifted a male adult to Antelope Valley Hospital.

One other person with moderate injured was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Amargosa Road was closed in both directions while the patients were transported and the vehicles were towed away.

People from the nearby neighborhoods walked out to see the accident and expressed concerns over the high speeds and dangerous driving that takes place. The frustrated residents said there have already been fatal accidents over the years.

Resident Mary Ann Cunningham said there are school bus stops on both sides of the street and no crosswalk for the kids to use. “I wish the city would install either a 4-way stop sign or a traffic signal light,” stated Cunningham.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

