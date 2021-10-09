One person airlifted after Friday morning crash in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A person critically injured in a Friday morning crash in Adelanto was airlifted to a trauma center.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 4:45 am, on October 8th on US Highway 395, south of Palmdale Road.

Firefighters responded and reported one person with critical injuries and requested a helicopter to transport the patient to a trauma center. Helicopter Reach 43 accepted the flight the person was airlifted to Antelope Valley Hospital.

Northbound lanes of US-395 were blocked for several hours as deputies conducted an investigation. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

