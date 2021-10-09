Adelanto News
One person airlifted after Friday morning crash in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A person critically injured in a Friday morning crash in Adelanto was airlifted to a trauma center.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at 4:45 am, on October 8th on US Highway 395, south of Palmdale Road.
Firefighters responded and reported one person with critical injuries and requested a helicopter to transport the patient to a trauma center. Helicopter Reach 43 accepted the flight the person was airlifted to Antelope Valley Hospital.
Northbound lanes of US-395 were blocked for several hours as deputies conducted an investigation. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Man found dead inside a vehicle parked in the Cajon Pass
-
All News7 days ago
Woman shot and killed on Jasmine Street in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Missing woman from Los Angeles County is known to frequent Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Person shot on Serrano Road in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I Avenue in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville Police looking for Adelanto man involved in an assault with a deadly weapon
-
All News6 days ago
2 people airlifted from Lucerne Valley crash on Saturday
-
All News5 days ago
NB I-15 jammed after crash involving semi and box truck in Hesperia