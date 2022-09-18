One person airlifted after crash on SR-18 and Johnson Road in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted to a trauma center after a two-vehicle collision in the community of Phelan.

The accident was reported at 6:30 am, on September 17, 2022, along SR -8 (Palmdale Road) and Johnson Road in the community of Phelan.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and requested a helicopter to airlift one person with critical injuries. Two ground ambulances responded for two additional patients with moderate injuries.

Helicopter Reach 13 landed in a field near the Stater Brothers shopping center on Sheep Creek Road and subsequently airlifted the patient to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The motor and battery flew out and landed along the roadway from a white four-door vehicle with major front-end damage. The other four-door sedan involved sustained extensive damage on the passenger side.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.

