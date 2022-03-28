One person airlifted after crash on Seventh and Union Streets in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted after a two-vehicle traffic collision Sunday afternoon in Victorville.

It happened at about 5:15 pm, on March 27, 2022, on Seventh Street near Union Street and involved a gold-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser and a white Toyota Tacoma.

The PT Cruiser sustained damage to the passenger side and firefighters from Victorville City Fire had to remove the door to get to the patient.

The patient was transpoted by ground ambulance to the landing pad at Victor Valley Global Medical Center and airlifted to a trauma center.

Information on the person or the type of injuries or the sustained were not available at the time of this article.

The Victorville Police Department is handling the crash investigation.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

