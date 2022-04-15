All News
One person airlifted after crash on Santa Fe Avenue and Walnut Street in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted to a trauma center after a traffic accident Thursday afternoon in the City of Hesperia.
It happened at about 4:00 pm, on April 14, 2022, at the intersection of Santa Fe Avenue and Walnut Street and involved a Jeep and a silver SUV.
San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and advised they had one person with critical injuries and another with minor injuries. A helicopter was requested to airlift the injured to a trauma center.
Mercy Air 22 was already on stand-by at the Hesperia Airport and subsequently flew the patient to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
At about 4:25 pm, deputies were dispatched to a head-on traffic collision at 7th Avenue and Ranchero Road.
The crash involved a dark-colored Jeep and a black sedan. County firefighters arrived at the scene and reported they had two patients with minor injuries and requested two ground ambulances.
The Hesperia Police Department is handling the investigations into both collisions. No additional information was available for release.
