One person airlifted after crash on Ranchero Road in Oak Hills

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Friday night multi-vehicle crash left at least one person critically injured.

It happened at about 6:26 pm, on January 21, 2022, along Ranchero Road near Kourie Way and involved three vehicles.

San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived on scene and reported extrication was required.

Sheriff’s deputies assisted with blocking westbound lanes of Ranchero at Mariposa Road. A helicopter was requested to land at Oak Hills High School and airlift one of the injured to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to conduct the investigation.

