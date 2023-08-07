All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

One person airlifted after crash involving a semi on Mariposa Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted after a crash involving a sedan and a semi Sunday afternoon in Hesperia.

It happened at about 3:40 pm, on August 6, 2023, on Mariposa Road on the curve between Mesa and Eucalyptus Streets.

San Bernardino County Fire arrived at the scene and reported they had one immediate patient and requested an airship. The occupant was transported by ambulance to Desert Valley Hospital and subsequently airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Based on preliminary reports, the vehicle was traveling north on Mariposa Road when it partially drove onto the right dirt shoulder of the roadway and veered back across traffic and into the path of the semi traveling in the opposite direction.

The semi-driver could not avoid the collision and impacted the passenger side of the black Audi sedan, he was not injured. The male from the passenger vehicle was reported to be in critical condition at the time of transport. An update on his condition was not available.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

