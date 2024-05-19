One person airlifted after an early morning rollover crash in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A rollover crash involving an SUV left one person critically injured early Saturday morning.

The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported at about 3:50 am, on May 18, 2024, in the 16400 block of Adelanto Road.

For unknown reasons, a burgundy-colored 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway and overturned multiple times before stopping in a field next to Nova Storage.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and requested a medical helicopter with a landing zone at the scene. Sheriff’s deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station assisted with shutting down the roadway.

The water company was advised of a damaged fire hydrant spilling water onto the roadway.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.





