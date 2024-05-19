 
Adelanto NewsAll NewsFeatured

One person airlifted after an early morning rollover crash in Adelanto

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 18, 2024 | 9:11 pmLast Updated: May 18, 2024 | 9:11 pm
One person airlifted after an early morning rollover crash in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A rollover crash involving an SUV left one person critically injured early Saturday morning.

The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported at about 3:50 am, on May 18, 2024, in the 16400 block of Adelanto Road.

For unknown reasons, a burgundy-colored 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway and overturned multiple times before stopping in a field next to Nova Storage.

One person airlifted after an early morning rollover crash in Adelanto

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and requested a medical helicopter with a landing zone at the scene. Sheriff’s deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station assisted with shutting down the roadway.

The water company was advised of a damaged fire hydrant spilling water onto the roadway.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

More Local News

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 18, 2024 | 9:11 pmLast Updated: May 18, 2024 | 9:11 pm

More Local News

In a significant breakthrough, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Cold Case Unit has arrested a Victorville man in connection with a murder that remained unsolved for two decades.

Victorville Man Arrested for 2004 Cold Case Murder in Moorpark CA

May 17, 2024
Traffic Alert: Road Closure on D Street in Victorville Due to Overturned Semi

Traffic Alert: Road Closure on D Street in Victorville Due to Overturned Semi

May 17, 2024

Overturned Semi on I-15 in Hesperia Resulted in Major Traffic Delays Friday Morning

May 17, 2024

Apple Valley Shooting Leads to Arrest, Suspect Held on $2 Million Bail

May 17, 2024
Back to top button