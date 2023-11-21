One Killed in Crash Involving Semi Truck on Highway 395 near Kramer Junction

BORON, California – A violent crash took place on Monday evening when a grey Honda sedan collided with a semi truck near Kramer Junction, resulting in the death of the sedan’s driver.

The collision occurred around 8:18 p.m. on the 38000 block of Highway 395, just south of Kramer Junction.

Authorities received reports of a sedan overturned and obstructing the roadway following the crash, while a semi truck was pulled over slightly ahead of the crash site.

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, the driver of the sedan was trapped inside the severely damaged vehicle, with deployed airbags obscuring visibility. Despite the swift response of emergency personnel, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi truck driver, who sustained no injuries, remained present and assisted with the ongoing investigation.

As a consequence of the accident, all southbound lanes of Highway 395 were forced to temporarily close, causing traffic disruptions in the area.

Further details regarding the incident have yet to be disclosed. However, the California Highway Patrol is actively conducting an investigation into the matter.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.