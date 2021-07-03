All News
One killed another airlifted after fiery crash on Village Drive in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and another was airlifted after a fiery crash Friday in Victorville.
At about 7:47 pm, on July 2nd Victorville City Fire responded to the area of Village Drive and Air Express Way and reported a two-vehicle crash with one of the vehicles overturned and fully engulfed with fire.
One person was pronounced deceased at the scene and a helicopter was requested to airlift another person to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Village Drive is expected to remain closed in both directions while the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team handles the investigation.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
