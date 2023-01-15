One injured in Sunday morning crash on NB I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was injured after a two-vehicle traffic collision Sunday morning on the 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass.

It happened at 6:12 am, on January 15, 2023, on the northbound I-15, approximately three miles south of Oak Hill Road

San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene and reported one vehicle on that one vehicle was in the no. 1 lane and the other was in the no.3 lane.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, A vehicle that was stopped in the no.1 lane was struck by another vehicle, causing one of them to land on its side.

Fire personnel confirmed that one person was transported by ground ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The collision prompted the temporary closure of all northbound lanes until the vehicles were able to be pushed to the side of the road.

The CHP Victorville station is conducting the accident investigation.

