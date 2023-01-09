One in grave condition after crash involving Walmart truck in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was transported to a local hospital in grave condition following a crash in Phelan Monday morning.

The traffic collision happened at the intersection of Phelan Road and Sheep Creek Road, in the community of Phelan, at approximately 7:29 a.m. on January 9, 2023.

The crash involved a Walmart semi-truck, a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck, and a silver SUV.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol Victorville station and personnel from San Bernardino County Fire Department arrived onscene and located one person in critical condition.

A helicopter was requested to fly the person to a trauma center, however, the person required CPR, and the request was canceled as the person was not stable to fly.

The person was rushed by ground ambulance to a local hospital, with lights and sirens activated.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, and the driver of the Walmart truck did not report any injuries.

According to the family of the critically injured man, he was rear-ended by the SUV as he waited for the light behind the semi-truck.

The crash occurred in the northbound left turn lane of Sheep Creek Road, closing down that lane for an investigation.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the collision.

