One Hiker Dead, Another Airlifted After Fall In Wrightwood; Both Believed To Be Juveniles

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two hikers believed to be juveniles fell down a mountain in Wrightwood Tuesday morning, leaving one dead and the other critically injured.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to the 1800 block of Ash Road in Wrightwood at about 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, three males, all believed to be juveniles, were hiking when two of them fell. The third hiker remained at the top of the mountain and called for help.

Officials said one of the hikers who fell was pronounced dead at the scene. The hiker’s exact age and gender were not immediately available.

San Bernardino County Fire crews responded and helped coordinate the airlift and transport of the injured hiker to a hospital.

At the time of the statement, the Sheriff’s Aviation Division was still working to bring the two hikers remaining on the mountain down. The department said it would release further details as they become available.

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