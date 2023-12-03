All NewsFeaturedLucerne Valley

One Fatality Confirmed in Lucerne Valley Collision Involving Semi Truck on SR-247

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 2, 2023
(Photo: Brett Marks)

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A fatal crash occurred at approximately 3:21 p.m. on December 2, 2023, along Old Woman Springs Road (Highway 247) in Lucerne Valley.

The collision, involving a sedan and a semi-truck, took place between Santa Fire Road and George’s Road.

Emergency responders from the San Bernardino County Fire Department rushed to the scene to find one victim deceased at the crash site.

(Photo: Brett Marks)

According to witness accounts, the sedan collided with the semi-truck before violently rolling over multiple times, eventually coming to a rest off the right-hand shoulder of the road.

Debris from the collision was scattered across the scene, illustrating the intensity of the impact.

Efforts to access the heavily damaged sedan were made, however, the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

(Photo: Brett Marks)

In response to the incident, the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office responded to assist. The identity remains undisclosed for now pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities have not provided any further details at this time, but the investigation into this crash is ongoing.

An update will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.

