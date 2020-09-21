One dead, others injured in Sunday night crash on Hesperia Rd

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person is dead and two others were injured in a Sunday night crash on Hesperia Road, officials said.

It happened at about 9:30 PM on September 20, 2020, at the intersection of Ottawa Street and invovled two vehicles. Deputies arrived at the scene and located a black 2018 Honda Civic off the roadway and a silver Chevy Silverado with major front-end damage stopped in the southbound lanes.

Firefighters removed the female driver, a male passenger, and a child from the Honda that was down an embankment. Sheriff’s officials said the passenger of the Honda suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

A California Highway Patrol helicopter landed at the scene and a Reach helicopter landed at Victor Valley Global medical center and subsequently airlifted two occupants from the Honda to trauma centers.

Authorities said the occupants of the pick-up truck suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Hesperia Road between Nisqaulli Road and Green Tree Boulevard was closed for several hours for the investigation. Authorities said the collision is still under investigation and had no other details for release.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy M. Lee or Deputy C. DeKeyrel at the Victorville Police Station at 760-241-2911.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.