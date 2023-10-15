One dead, one injured in a motorcycle crash on Amargosa Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Amargosa Road in Victorville was shut down due to a fatal motorcycle accident investigation.

It happened at about 8:20 p.m., on Saturday, October 14, 2023, in front of Chuck E. Cheese, near La Mesa Road.

According to witnesses, a motorcycle occupied by two riders collided with a Chevy Impala that was exiting from the parking lot.

Firefighters from the Victorville City Fire Department pronounced the male motorcycle rider deceased at the scene and an airship was requested for the second rider. The female driver of the vehicle was not injured.

A hard closure was placed on Amargosa Road for the duration of the investigation. Additional information about the incident will be updated as they become available.

