One dead, one critical after single-vehicle crash on Yucca Street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Hesperia.

The incident was reported at approximately 3:05 p.m. on June 19, 2024, in the 19100 block of Yucca Street.

A blue four-door Mini Cooper traveling east on Yucca Street left the roadway, crashed through a chain-link fence, overturned several times across a front yard, and struck the fascia and roof of a home before coming to a stop.

Good Samaritans at the scene assisted the driver, pulling him from the vehicle and performing life-saving measures. The driver, an unconscious male, was transported by ambulance to Desert Valley Hospital. His condition was not available at the time of this report.

After the fire department cleared the scene, it was noted that the vehicle was supposed to have two occupants. Following a brief search, the second occupant was located in a pile of debris next to a white trailer on the property and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Southern California Edison responded to repair a damaged guide wire near a utility pole, which caused a temporary power outage for several residents on Yucca Street.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

