One dead after car wraps around a tree near Hesperia Lake Park

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed after a vehicle wrapped around a tree during a single-vehicle traffic collision near Hesperia Lake Park Tuesday.

It happened at 3:35 p.m. on December 13, 2022, involving a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century that was traveling on the 7500 block of Arrowhead Lake Road.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, fatally injuring the driver.

San Bernardino County Firefighters and Deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to the crash site to close the road as firefighters extricated the driver from the mangled vehicle.

(The road was shut down to allow firefighters to extricate the driver -Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

Arrowhead Lake Road was closed in both directions as authorities investigated.

The official cause of the crash is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

This is a developing story, please check back for more information.

