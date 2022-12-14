All News
One dead after car wraps around a tree near Hesperia Lake Park
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed after a vehicle wrapped around a tree during a single-vehicle traffic collision near Hesperia Lake Park Tuesday.
It happened at 3:35 p.m. on December 13, 2022, involving a gold-colored 2002 Buick Century that was traveling on the 7500 block of Arrowhead Lake Road.
For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, fatally injuring the driver.
San Bernardino County Firefighters and Deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to the crash site to close the road as firefighters extricated the driver from the mangled vehicle.
Arrowhead Lake Road was closed in both directions as authorities investigated.
The official cause of the crash is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.
This is a developing story, please check back for more information.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Family and friends searching for 36-year-old Victorville man missing for several days
-
All News4 days ago
Body of woman found dumped on Bear Valley Road Identified, suspect arrested
-
All News5 days ago
Homicide investigation closes Bear Valley Road at Amethyst Road near Stater Bros in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
The Mall of Victor Valley welcomes 7 new retailers and restaurants
-
All News6 days ago
Deadly 3-car crash shuts down Mariposa Road in Hesperia Wednesday
-
All News6 days ago
Areas of frost after midnight, and chance of rain possible Saturday through Monday in the Victor Valley
-
All News3 days ago
Permits filed to construct 2 warehouses in Hesperia with over 1.8 million square feet combined, south of Target
-
All News6 days ago
Crime Report – Victorville – Nov. 27 – Dec. 3