One dead after BSNF train hits Ford Mustang Tuesday in Helendale

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person is dead and another was airlifted after a BNSF train hit a Ford Mustang early Tuesday in the community of Helendale.

It happened at about 3:27 am, on April 18, 2023, in the area of Jordan Road and Vista Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a black Ford Mustang was on the side of the tracks with a male and a dog trapped inside the vehicle.

Per the logs, the engineer advised the driver was awake and breathing but he was unable to take him out due to the dog inside the vehicle.

Emergency personnel arrived and pronounced one person deceased at the scene. A Mercy Air helicopter landed nearby and airlifted a second occupant of the vehicle to Antelope Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

Apple Valley Animal Control arrived and took possession of the dog.

This is the 2nd fatal vehicle vs train collision to occur within a week in the same general area.

By 7:50 am, the coroner had removed the body from the vehicle and a tow truck was preparing to remove the vehicle from the tracks. BNSF employees will inspect the area and once complete the railroad crossing will reopen to the public.

The Victorville California Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

Please check back for updates, additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

