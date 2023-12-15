One child killed and another injured after house catches fire in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A child lost their life and another child was left in critical condition after a devastating house fire on Thursday evening.

The Barstow Fire Protection District received multiple distress calls at approximately 6:48 PM regarding a house engulfed in flames on the 2500 block of St. Lawrence St in the City of Barstow., with children trapped inside.

Responding swiftly to the scene, Barstow firefighters encountered an intensely challenging situation, as the residence was consumed by heavy fire and thick smoke.

Despite the daunting circumstances, the firefighters fearlessly embarked on two separate rescue missions. Courageously jumping through bedroom windows, they tirelessly searched for and successfully rescued the trapped children. Passing the children through the windows to awaiting Barstow police officers, they were swiftly transported to Barstow Community Hospital by Desert Ambulance.

Regrettably, despite the efforts of the firefighters and police officers, one child succumbed to their injuries. The second child was airlifted to the UC Irvine burn facility located in Orange County, where they are currently receiving the necessary care and attention.

Assisting the Barstow Fire Department in this tragic event, teams from MCLB Barstow Fire Department, Apple Valley Fire Protection District, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and Desert Ambulance provided invaluable support.

Recognizing the emotional toll this incident would have on affected individuals, the Red Cross, Peer Support, and Counseling Teams were requested to provide additional assistance.

The Barstow Police Department, in conjunction with the San Bernardino County Arson Investigators, has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

“During this difficult time, we ask that you keep the affected family in your thoughts and prayers,” the Barstow Fire Department said.

Anyone who possesses any information that could aid in the investigation may reach out to the Barstow Police Department at (760) 256-2211. To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)