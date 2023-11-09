One airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Jicarilla Road in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An individual was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision in Apple Valey on Wednesday morning.
It happened on November 8, 2023, at about 11:20 am, in the 13300 block of Jacarilla Road, near Kiowa Road.
For reasons still unknown, the driver of a gray 2007 Toyota Camry lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete fence column before coming to a stop inside the yard of the home. The home’s iron gate was mangled in the crash.
Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District requested a helicopter to land at the St. Mary’s helipad. Mercy Air responded and airlifted the injured person to an out-of-trauma center.
The station's PIO has not responded to a request for additional information about the collision. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department.
