One Airlifted After Single-Vehicle Crash on Father’s Day Sunday in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Father’s Day Sunday in Hesperia, a single-vehicle traffic accident occurred, resulting in one person being airlifted.

The incident took place on June 16, 2024, around 5:35 pm in the 10000 block of Eleventh Avenue.

Upon arrival, San Bernardino County Firefighters discovered a silver sedan with significant front-end damage, having crashed through a chain-link fence and collided with a wooden utility pole.

A helicopter was called in to transport the patient to a trauma center outside the area.

Southern California Edison was informed to assess the damaged utility pole.

Currently, there is no update on the condition of the individual airlifted. The Hesperia Police Department is conducting an investigation to determine the official cause of the accident.





(Scroll Down To Comment)