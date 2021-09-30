One airlifted after rollover crash on 15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted following an early Thursday morning crash on the I-15 freeway in Victorville.

It happened at 4:29 am, on September 23rd, on the northbound 15, south of the Nisqualli Road exit, and involved a green 1998 Isuzu Tropper.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the SUV overturned and landed on its roof in the center divider. The driver was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle.

Victorville City firefighters responded to the incident and requested a medical helicopter to airlift the patient to a trauma center. The patient was transported by AMR ambulance to the helipad at Desert Valley Hospital and subsequently airlifted via Mercy Air 22 to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

A tire from the SUV struck another vehicle and caused minor damage. No other injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville CHP station.

