One airlifted after a multi-vehicle crash on the NB 15 freeway near Roy Rogers Drive in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was flown to a trauma center after a multi-vehicle traffic accident Tuesday evening on the I-15 freeway.

It happened at about 6:30 pm, on March 19, 2024, just south of the Roy Rogers Drive off-ramp.

First responders rushed to the scene and located multiple vehicles with extensive damage and several others that stopped just ahead of the accident.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a white van, a small SUV, and two other vehicles collided. Two occupants were unable to exit from one of the vehicles.

Firefighters from Victorville City Fire arrived on scene and confirmed one person was trapped and requiring extrication. A helicopter was requested for the critical patient and a second ambulance for the other patient with noncritical injuries.

Crews used the jaws of life to help remove the trapped adult male from behind the wheel of a black 1998 Honda Civic.

The critically injured male was extricated and transported by ambulance to Victor Valley Global Medical Center and subsequently flown via a Mercy Air helicopter to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

A second male patient with minor injuries was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.





