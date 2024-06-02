One airlifted after a crash at Ranchero Road and Arrowhead Lake Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was airlifted after a crash at the intersection of Ranchero Road and Arrowhead Lake Road in Hesperia.

It happened on Saturday, May 31, 2024, just before 7:00 pm, and involved three vehicles, a red Jeep, a silver Toyota SUV, and a black pickup truck.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the scene and confirmed there was an occupant trapped inside the pickup truck and required extrication.

Firefighters requested a helicopter to airlift the patient to an out-of-area trauma center and requested a second ground ambulance.

A woman driving the Jeep was not injured. The woman said she was eastbound on Arrowhead Lake Road when the pickup truck turned in front of her.

Many commenters said they would like a 4-way stop sign installed at the intersection.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.





