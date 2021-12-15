Omicron variant detected in San Bernardino County

San Bernardino, CA — The first San Bernardino County case of the Omicron variant has been detected.

The variant was detected in a male resident of Redlands who was fully vaccinated and had obtained a booster shot. He had traveled to a conference out of state and returned with COVID-19 symptoms.

The man is isolating at home and is recovering from the virus. The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health is working on contact tracing to help mitigate any spread.

“Discovering the Omicron variant in our county is a concern, but not a surprise,” said San Bernardino County Public Health Director Josh Dugas. “No matter the variant, we are still in the middle of a pandemic and we need to continue to protect ourselves and others from spreading and contracting COVID-19. The good news is we have vaccines, and we know they are highly effective against this virus.”

Dugas urged people to get vaccinated and get a booster. He also encouraged parents to get their children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated because they are also eligible for the vaccines.

“We are gathering again with our friends and family members this holiday season and we want to make sure everyone does their part to avoid the virus,” Dugas said. “The County remains prepared and ready to address this and all variants, and any future challenges the pandemic brings.”

To get vaccinated, get a child vaccinated or obtain a booster vaccine, visit MyTurn.ca.govor vaccines.gov. People who want to get a free test for COVID-19 may visit sbcovid19.comto make an appointment at a testing site or check with the local health provider or pharmacy.

(source: San Bernardino County news release)