Olive Ridley Sea Turtles Lay Eggs In Orange County In Historic First For U.S. West Coast

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An olive ridley sea turtle discovered laying eggs near Surfside in Orange County has become part of the first-ever recorded natural nesting of any sea turtle species on the U.S. West Coast, according to information released Monday by NOAA Fisheries West Coast.

A second nesting was discovered three days later near the Huntington Beach Pier, although officials have not determined whether the same turtle was responsible for both nests.

The first discovery happened Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, after Huntington Beach Fire Department Marine Safety lifeguards were notified about what was initially believed to be a possibly injured sea turtle near Surfside.

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Lifeguards responded and discovered the turtle was actually laying eggs, according to information provided by the Huntington Beach Fire Department.

(Photos courtesy of Huntington Beach Fire Department)

The lifeguards established a perimeter around the area, coordinated with Seal Beach lifeguards and notified the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

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Three days later, on Sept. 19, HBFD Marine Safety lifeguards responded to another sea turtle sighting near the Huntington Beach Pier and again discovered a turtle laying eggs.

Lifeguards immediately established a perimeter and notified the appropriate agencies. NOAA personnel subsequently returned to establish a more permanent protected perimeter around the Huntington Beach nesting site.

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(Photos courtesy of Huntington Beach Fire Department)

“The City of Huntington Beach is grateful to our local, state, and federal partners for their quick response and continued efforts to protect these sea turtles and their nesting sites,” the Huntington Beach Fire Department said in information provided about the response.

NOAA Fisheries West Coast said local, state and federal partners will monitor the nesting sites throughout the incubation period, which typically lasts 45 to 60 days.

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Both nesting areas have been fenced and protected, with interpretive signs installed. Officials are urging beachgoers to stay away from the nests and avoid disturbing the protective fencing or signage.

“We urge beach goers to steer clear and not disturb the sites,” NOAA Fisheries West Coast said.

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Olive ridley turtles are the smallest sea turtles. Adults can weigh up to 100 pounds and measure about 2.5 to 3 feet in length. Their estimated lifespan is approximately 30 to 50 years.

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(Photos courtesy of Huntington Beach Fire Department)

The turtles are found worldwide, primarily in tropical waters of the Pacific, Indian and Atlantic oceans. Major Pacific nesting populations extend across Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama.

Although olive ridley turtles are occasionally observed in Southern California following warm ocean currents, the species had never previously been documented nesting in the United States, according to the information provided by NOAA Fisheries West Coast and the Huntington Beach Fire Department.

Officials are asking members of the public to give the nesting areas plenty of space and not disturb fencing or signs.

People who spot a sea turtle can help researchers by reporting the sighting through NOAA Fisheries’ online reporting form.

Anyone who finds a stranded sea turtle should call the NOAA Fisheries West Coast Stranding Hotline at (562) 506-4315.

NOAA Fisheries West Coast thanked the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Huntington Beach lifeguards, City of Huntington Beach, Huntington Beach Fire Department, Bolsa Chica Ecological Preserve, U.S. Navy Seal Beach, Seal Beach Marine Safety Department, City of Seal Beach, Surfside lifeguards, Surfside Colony Community Association, Aquarium of the Pacific and others involved in responding to and monitoring the nesting sites.

Sea turtles are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

“We remind the public to keep a respectful distance and not to disturb the fenced and protected nesting sites,” NOAA Fisheries West Coast said.

(Photos courtesy of Huntington Beach Fire Department)

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