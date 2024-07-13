Old Wooden Tower Fire in Lucerne Valley Briefly Closed Highway 18

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A three-story structure fire prompted officials to shut down Highway 18 in the community of Lucerne Valley on Friday afternoon.

The fire was first reported on July 12, 2024, at about 4:20 pm, in the 32700 block of Highway 18, near Alexa’s General Feed Store.

The old wooden tower was located behind the former Lucerne Valley Leader office.

(photo: Dena A. Enborg)

Firefighters with San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and reported heavy flames and smoke showing from the three-story structure.

Shortly after the firefighting efforts, crews reported the entire structure’s “imminent collapse.”

The bulk of the fire was knocked down by 4:45 pm, and the closure of Highway 18 was lifted shortly after 5:00 pm.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Photo: Pam Romero Hardwick)





