Old Wooden Tower Fire in Lucerne Valley Briefly Closed Highway 18
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A three-story structure fire prompted officials to shut down Highway 18 in the community of Lucerne Valley on Friday afternoon.
The fire was first reported on July 12, 2024, at about 4:20 pm, in the 32700 block of Highway 18, near Alexa’s General Feed Store.
The old wooden tower was located behind the former Lucerne Valley Leader office.
Firefighters with San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and reported heavy flames and smoke showing from the three-story structure.
Shortly after the firefighting efforts, crews reported the entire structure’s “imminent collapse.”
The bulk of the fire was knocked down by 4:45 pm, and the closure of Highway 18 was lifted shortly after 5:00 pm.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.