 
All NewsFeaturedLucerne Valley

Old Wooden Tower Fire in Lucerne Valley Briefly Closed Highway 18

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 12, 2024 | 7:37 pmLast Updated: July 12, 2024 | 7:37 pm
old wooden tower in lucerne valley
(photo: Dena A. Enborg)

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A three-story structure fire prompted officials to shut down Highway 18 in the community of Lucerne Valley on Friday afternoon.

The fire was first reported on July 12, 2024, at about 4:20 pm, in the 32700 block of Highway 18, near Alexa’s General Feed Store.

The old wooden tower was located behind the former Lucerne Valley Leader office.

old wooden tower in lucerne valley
(photo: Dena A. Enborg)

Firefighters with San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and reported heavy flames and smoke showing from the three-story structure.

Shortly after the firefighting efforts, crews reported the entire structure’s “imminent collapse.”

The bulk of the fire was knocked down by 4:45 pm, and the closure of Highway 18 was lifted shortly after 5:00 pm.

More Local News

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

old wooden tower in lucerne valley
(Photo: Pam Romero Hardwick)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 12, 2024 | 7:37 pmLast Updated: July 12, 2024 | 7:37 pm

More Local News

Casa Delicias in Hesperia Reopens for Takeout After Fire

July 12, 2024

Victor Valley Under a Smoke Advisory Due to Vista Fire From July 12 through at least July 14, 2024

July 12, 2024
Several Suspects Arrested for Theft While Deputies in Apple Valley Conduct Proactive Patrol

Suspects Arrested for Theft from Tractor Supply in Apple Valley

July 12, 2024

Traffic Stop in Apple Valley Leads to Driver’s Arrest for Possession of a Stolen Motorcycle

July 11, 2024
Back to top button