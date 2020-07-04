All News
Officials seek person of interest in Mount R Fire investigation
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif — San Bernardino National Forest officials are seeking help from the public in identifying a person or persons of interest seen leaving the Mount R Fire’s point of origin along City Creek Road, locally referred to as 1N09 for the Forest Service road number (pronounced with the letter-O), as the incident began.
The person or persons were seen in a black sedan Audi with a broken left taillight.
The 100-acre Mount R Fire began shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, off City Creek Road, east of Highway 330, near the “R,” a hillside University of Redlands emblem visible from campus. It is currently 15% contained. Its cause remains under investigation. Ground and air resources continue to work to suppress and contain the fire today.
Anyone with information should call 909-383-5651.
