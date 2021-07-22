Officials investigating fatal Thursday morning crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and at least two others were injured during a multi-vehicle traffic accident Thursday morning in Hesperia.

It happened at about 7:00 am, on July 22, 2021, at the intersection of Yucca Street and Choiceana Avenue. For reasons still unknown, a dark-colored SUV and two smaller sedans collided at the intersection.

Upon arrival, San Bernardino County Firefighters reported they had two people with minor injuries and one person trapped in a vehicle. Firefighters used heavy-duty tools and extricated the occupant from the vehicle. The person was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds said this crash is being investigated as a fatal traffic collision but had no other details at the moment.

The following road closures are currently in place: Main/Choiceana, Yucca/Jacaranda, Juniper/Yucca, and Choiceana/Juniper. Officers with the Hesperia Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) are at the scene and conducting the investigation.

The location of where the accident occurred is a residential area and according to a posted traffic sign, the speed limit is 25 mph.

